BREAKING: NHS services across Harrogate District react to national cyber-attack

Harrogate District Hospital has restricted staff use of the internet and 'isolated' themselves as a precaution against a national cyber-attack on NHS systems.

Staff across the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust have had their internal emails and other systems shut down in light of the attack which is affecting NHS services across the country.

A spokesperson for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said: "We don't think we are affected but we have taken down things like emails and a couple of other systems and restricted what staff can do on the internet here as a precaution, so internally we are working as we should be.

"We have isolated ourselves and we are working through what we can do now."

NHS Digital said systems are believed to be affected by 'a ransomware attack' by the malware varient 'Wanna Decryptor', but patient data is not thought to have been accessed.

The statement said: "A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack which is affecting a number of different organisations.

"The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor.

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this."

NHS Digital also said the attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS.

It said: "NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations.

"This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors.

Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.