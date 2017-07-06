Have your say on draft local plan during consultation

by Janet Harrison

The additional six-week public consultation starts from Friday, July 14, with five public events scheduled to take place as Harrogate Borough Council presents new sites for housing, businesses and traveller provision within the district.

Approval for the new consultation period was given last month shortly after consultants informed the council of a higher demand for housing and businesses sites.

Coun Rebecca Burnett, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “It is important that the community has the opportunity to comment on the additional sites and the preferred location of a new settlement.

“The Local Plan will allocate land to meet local needs for housing until 2035 so we are encouraging as many local people as possible to have their say on the future areas of growth.”

These housing new sites are likely to be restricted to double or low triple digit figure, according to Coun Burnett.

Residents will also have the opportunity to add their comments to the preferred location of a new settlement, which has been identified by planners as needed within the district to meet housing demands. Planning officers have so far recommended this should be located in Green Hammerton.

Comments will also be taken on the need to meet demand for an alternative gypsy and traveller site.

The consultation will run until Friday August 25 and people can register to take part by visiting: consult.harrogate.gov.uk/common/register.jsp.

For those already registered with the portal, or have commented on an earlier consultation, the council has said registration is not needed again.

Event Dates - Ripon Town Hall, Wednesday July, 19, 2-7pm; Green Hammerton Village Hall, Tuesday July, 25, 2-7pm; Gracious Street Methodist Hall, Knaresborough, Wednesday July, 26, 2-7pm; Boroughbridge Library, Thursday July, 27, 2-7pm; Wesley Centre, Harrogate, Saturday July, 29, 10am-2pm.