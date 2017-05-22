Haulage firm on tourism drive

A Boroughbridge-based company is at the heart of a new campaign to showcase the beauty of Yorkshire.

The county’s wonderful scenery will feature across the UK and Europe, in marvellous technicolour, on a huge fleet of trucks which travels the equivalent of twice around the world in just one day.

The vibrant artwork will adorn the back of 50 refrigerated semi-trailers which tour the UK and Europe as part of Reed Boardall’s 300-strong fleet.

Reed Boardall’s fleet of temperature controlled storage and distribution business vehicles cover on average around 30 million kilometres each year.

This incredible feat means that the dynamic images of Yorkshire will reach millions of people around Europe – from Inverness to Cornwall, Aberystwyth to France and Belgium.

Images on the trucks include the North York Moors, the stunning Peak District, and the county’s coastline.

Reed Boardall employs 750 staff and is one of the largest temperature controlled food distribution businesses in the UK, storing and delivering frozen food from manufacturers across Britain, Europe and further afield to all the UK’s best-known supermarkets.

Operating 24/7, its fleet of 180 tractors and 300 trailers moves an average of 12,000 pallets a day and it stores around £100million worth of products on behalf of its customers.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I’m thrilled that the stunning scenery of Yorkshire will literally be transported around the UK and Europe so that millions of people will be able to see what our magnificent county has to offer. Hopefully it will whet their appetite to bring the images to life and come to see Yorkshire for themselves.

“To think that these lorries travel the equivalent of twice around the world in just one day is incredible.’’

Howard Gill, managing director of Reed Boardall’s transport division, said: “We are proud to be a Yorkshire-based family business and, as such, we are happy to help promote the region by sporting these images on our huge trucks.

“We’re glad to be able to continue to support Welcome to Yorkshire in this way and given the fact that our fleet of vehicles covers such huge distances, it’s a great way of reminding people all over the UK and further afield to visit God’s Own County.”