Harrogate Waterstones cafe set to open

Waterstones new cafe in Harrogate is nearly ready as part of a general freshen-up of the popular book store.

In fact, cafe W, as it will be called, may open as early as tomorrow, Friday, upstairs in Waterstones' James Street shop.

Children's books have already moved upstairs as part of the rejig but there is a question mark over where the non-fiction back catalogue is going.

Fears that the new cafe will reduce the space for books overall have been eased by a reader who posted the Harrogate Advertiser Facebook page.

The reader said Harrogate Waterstones is also opening up the third floor as part of the redevelopment, so there will be plenty of room for the books.

The official launch of the new-look Waterstone Harrogate will take place in just over a week's time.

Games, authors and children's favourite Hugless Douglas will all be on offer in its Relaunch Fair.

Staff are inviting the public to join them for a weekend of fun and games to celebrate Waterstones Harrogate's new-look new upper floor with its new café called 'W'.

The curtains will be lifted on all this exciting news for local book lovers over the weekend of September 3-4.

The Waterstones Harrogate Relaunch Fair will also feature visits by two literary celebrities.

Saturday will see local crime author Frances Brody coming to the new-look Saturday store to do a book signing at signing at 1pm.

Sunday will see children's character Hugless Douglas in store throughout the day.

There will also be vintage fairground games such as skittles, ring around the bottle, tin can alley and ping pong bounce.