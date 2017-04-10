Harrogate to welcome famous chefs at BBC Good Food Show

The BBC Good Food Show is coming to Harrogate for a Michelin Masterclass and Dinner with none other than Michel Roux Jr and Tom Kerridge.

To be held at the Royal Hall on Friday, May 5, the Michelin-starred chefs will be inspiring guests by demonstrating their own creations in the venue’s intimate and beautiful surroundings.

These inspired dishes will then be prepared by a team of expert chefs, offering guests an exquisite three-course meal paired with the perfect wines for each course, advised by expert sommeliers of Hotel du Vin.

This hugely popular food and drink show always goes to the nth degree in its commitment to high standards and this special event sponsored by Lexus is set to live up to that.

Laura Biggs, managing Director of the BBC Good Food Shows. said: –“We are incredibly excited about this unique event that will allow guests the chance to get up close to two of the country’s best Michelin starred chefs and enjoy an outstanding meal in such a beautiful venue.”

Michel Roux Jr said: “I’m really excited about being part of this truly unique evening.”

As if that wasn’t enough, this year’s BBC Good Food Show is also bringing a new regional focus, highlighting Yorkshire’s produce and local experts, as well as new features such as the BBC Good Food Stage, hosted by Good Food’s very own editor, Barney Desmazery.

Tickets will include a masterclass in cooking demonstrated by Michel Roux Jr and Tom Kerridge, welcome fizz, a three-course meal with a glass of paired wine per course, two signed copies of Tom and Michel’s latest cook books and a Super ticket to the BBC Good Food Show on either Friday, May 5 or Saturday, May 6.

Guests will also get to see more of the UK’s top chefs cooking live in the inspiring surrounds of the Royal Hall, including a gold seat in a choice of session, giving guests the chance to get even closer to the action.