Harrogate says hello to new little faces over New Year's festivities

A total of 17 babies were born at Harrogate District Hospital on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day collectively.

The first baby to be born on Christmas Day was Eva Eleanor Humphreys at 2.30am to parents Sian and Gareth from Harrogate.

Baby Bertie snuggles up with his big sister Lola-Anne (6) and big brother Alfred (4). Picture: Rachel Sibley

Eva weighed eight pounds and eight ounces and is the fifth generation in her family, taking her middle name from her great great grandmother, Eleanor, who is 100 years old.

Although not born on New Year’s Eve, baby Albert Stephen George or ‘Bertie’ for short, was born at 9.16am on December 30.

After his mum lost two babies previously, Bertie is known as a ‘rainbow baby’ and was successfully delivered by planned caesarean to his delighted parents, Rachel and Roger, from Ripon.

Bertie, who weighed 9lb 9oz was soon snuggled up with his proud older siblings, Lola-Anne, 6, and Alfred, 4.

Baby Eva has become the fifth generation in her family. Picture: Sian Bevan

Bertie's mum, Rachel, said: " I cannot praise the maternity staff at both Harrogate and Ripon hospitals for their outstanding care and compassion during the last 9 months and during our delivery in hospital.

"They made an emotional journey end in a wonderful Christmas present and the best start to the new year we could have wished for!"

On New Year’s Eve, Harrogate Hospital welcomed another little girl - Matilda Maryan - born to Nick and Laura. Matilda was born at 1.35pm and weighed in at 8lb.

The last baby delivered on the ward in 2016 was born at 11.06pm but soon to join the team of newborns was Jack Douglas Milne who was the first baby born in Harrogate in 2017.

Baby Matilda gets snuggled up with her fluffy penguin! Picture: Laura Leach

Parents, James and Jasmin, welcomed Baby Jack at 3.15am, who weighed in at 7lb 7oz.

Jack’s Dad, James, said: “He was due on January 5 but she went into labour early.

“It was a good surprise! We were laughing and joking saying is he going to be born in 2016 or 2017.”