Harrogate's 'Singing Conductor' scores hit at Royal Hall!

A showcase of Yorkshire talent championed by Harrogate’s ‘Singing Conductor’ in his trademark flatcap has proved a huge success.

Sub-titled Lighting The Way for Creativity in Yorkshire, this family show held last Friday in Harrogate’s Royal Hall also raised funds for the work of Knaresborough-based arts charity Orb.

Father-of-two Paul, who has previously appeared singing in that cap of his on BBC TV’s Song of Praise, said: “It was a fantastic evening. I was so happy to see the hall bursting at the seams. People had travelled from all over the north including Scotland for the show”

The event had the feel of a mini festival with a wide variety of performers from children and youth groups to established professionals like Paul himself, Tewit Brass Band, sax player Christian Forshaw and Lynton Academy and York St John Dancers who were choreographed by Nicola Forshaw.

It all went so well, Paul even ended up singing a lullaby he had written for his own daughter in front of his and the audience of more than 800 people!

Paul said: “For me one of the highlights for me was seeing such a diverse crowd and performances which were at such a professional standard.

“I’d like to thank everyone so much who came and made the event so special.”