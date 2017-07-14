Harrogate's Blues Bar to host Noir authors event

As well as the fantastic Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Harrogate's Blues Bar is also entering the fray next week with a great authors' night

Called Noir at the Bar Harrogate, the event on Thursday, July 20 will see ten superb writers conduct readings in the relaxed atmosphere of one of Harrogate's most famous bars.

Running for free from 4pm onwards, the line-up includes Alexandra Sokoloff, Susi Holliday, Steph Broadribb, Rob Scragg, Neil Broadfoot, Ed James, Zoe Sharp, AK Benedict, Vicky Newham and Neil White.

Alexandra Sokoloff is an accomplished Californian novelist and screenwriter, responsible for the Thriller award-nominated Huntress/FBI series which stars a haunted FBI agent on the hunt for a female serial killer.

The event at the Blues Bar on Montpellier Parade will be presented by Vic Watson.