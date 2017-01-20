Harrogate runner smashes record in 420km race!

A member of a Harrogate running club has demolished the record in Britain's most brutal race with a stunning performance over a 420km course.
Carol Morgan of Nidd Valley Runners Club, completed the epic 420km-long course along the length of the Pennine Way national trail to take the women’s title and the event record for the Montane Spine Race.
An advanced practitioner in emergency medicine at Leeds General Infirmary, Carol smashed the female record for the 268-mile course and finished 1¾ days faster than the record.
The hardy fell runner arrived at Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders in a time of 109hrs 54mins, for a position of joint sixth place overall.
Having previously conquered the scarcely easy Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, Carol led the women’s field from the early stages of the race, which began at 8.30am on Sunday.
For most of the race Morgan ran with Paul Nelson and the two of them finished together late on Thursday.