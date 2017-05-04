Harrogate Rotary Club’s thanks to Nidderdale Run sponsor

The first annual Nidderdale Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, will be held on Sunday, May 7 - on the same day as the well established and highly successful Nidderdale Walks.

Over the years, runners have shown an interest in running the 20-mile route so it was decided to organise an event specifically for them.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate has been fortunate in securing a significant sponsor for the Run, Smithers Viscient, which is a global contract research organisation. The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism, chemistry, and toxicology services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years.

Managing director Steve Dean said: “We are delighted to sponsor the first Nidderdale Run in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Harrogate. This run is a great way to raise sponsorship monies for local charities set in the idyllic Yorkshire countryside, and all credit to the excellent work of the Rotary Club of Harrogate and all those involved to make this possible.”

President of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Margaret-Ann De Courcey-Bayley, said: “The sponsorship provided by Smithers Viscient is very welcome as it will enable us to enhance the run experience for all participants and contribute towards a successful event.”