Harrogate restaurant wins prestigious award

Harrogate’s popular West Park Hotel has won its first AA Rosette, a prestigious award given for the standard of food in hotels and restaurants.

Hotel manager Nathan George said: “We are, naturally, delighted to receive our first AA Rosette which shows that our policy of using the best local produce we can source has paid dividends. It is also testament to the hard work and creativity of our staff.”

According to the AA, a Rosette marks restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, “serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.”

The rejuvenated and thoroughly redeveloped hotel also took Best Newcomer at the 2015 Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards for its overall offering.

Sharing a passion for fresh, locally-sourced food, directors Michael Ibbotson and Chris Blundell formed Provenance Inns in 2010.

The local series of pub-eateries also includes The Punch Bowl Inn at Marton-cum-Grafton, The Oak Tree Inn at Helperby and others.

The latest foodie event to take place at West Park will be a Call My Bluff Wine Dinner next Wednesday.

Hosted by Scott Patrick from Corney & Barrow wine merchants, diners will be invited taste seven superb wines and a three-course dinner including wines.

On Thursday, April 6, West Park will be hosting a Classic Cocktail Masterclass.