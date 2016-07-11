Harrogate restaurant uses airline technology to help diners

You wouldn’t think that there are many similarities between running a restaurant and say a train company or an airline, but one restaurant in Yorkshire is changing that in a small way.

Harrogate-based ‘Norse’, a Nordic-influenced restaurant, has introduced tickets for tables and they’ve gone one step further by offering different prices depending on when you want to eat.

The restaurant is using a reservation system called ‘Tock’ that was created in Chicago for a group of restaurants including ‘Alinea’ – recently announced as the World’s 15th best restaurant.

Owner Paul Rawlinson said: “Harrogate is a really competitive market for independent restaurants especially with the arrival of lots of new chains over the last few months. We wanted a way to broaden the appeal of the restaurant and offering additional value to incentivise guests to visit at quieter times.”

Norse was listed in the Michelin guide and the Good Food Guide in 2015 and was a finalist in The Observer Food Monthly Awards in the category ‘Best Restaurant’.

Offering different prices depending on when you use a service is something that is common for airlines and hotels but not something that is often seen in the restaurant industry, especially in Yorkshire.

Under the new system, diners will have the option of choosing to eat either a four or eight course set menu.

The price of the four-course menu ranges from £25 at 6pm on a Tuesday to £40 at 7pm on a Friday or Saturday.