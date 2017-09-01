Harrogate restaurant makes Good Food Guide

Two of Harrogate's top restaurants are featured in the latest Good Food Guide - and both are very contemporary.

Horto, based at Rudding Park Hotel, and Restaurant 92, based on Station Parade, are two of 14 new entries from the north in the guide which will be published by Waitrose next Monday.

Horto, which recently moved to pride of place in the hotel's multi-million pound new spa complex, has built a formidable reputation for contemporary cuisine under head chef Murray Wilson who makes inventive use of ingredients from Rudding Park's own kitchen garden.

Rudding Park's managing director Peter Banks said: “We are thrilled to see our new contemporary fine dining restaurant, Horto feature in the Good Food Guide for the first time.

"For us to achieve a score of 5 is outstanding when you consider the Yorke Arms in Ramsgill and The Star at Harome achieved a score of 6 and this fantastic achievement is a testament to the dedication and skill of the Kitchen Garden and Kitchen teams.”

Serving a modern menu of British European dishes, Restaurant 92 opened last year under Michael Carr, a chef-patron who trained under Gordon Ramsay.

It aims for "fusions of flavour, creating an unforgettable experience for diners..sourcing the finest local ingredients."

The restaurant awarded the top spot in the whole of the UK in The Good Food Guide 2018 is Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Cornwall.