Harrogate Music Festival: Win two tickets to see Sir Bryn Terfel

To celebrate the launch of the Harrogate Music Festival on June 30, the Harrogate Advertiser is offering the chance to win a pair of tickets for selected headline acts, starting with the festival’s grand finale – Sir Bryn Terfel.

Sir Bryn, the Welsh singing sensation, headlines the festival with a rare and intimate recital in the glittering Royal Hall on Saturday, July 29, at 7.30pm.

With a career that has seen him perform at all of the world’s greatest opera houses and concert halls, Sir Bryn is one of the most in-demand voices. The world-renowned bass-baritone promises a very special performance in Harrogate.

Audiences can expect a uniquely personal and insightful programme including a selection of music from Schumann and Schubert, as well as some beautiful Welsh folk songs.

“My programme is a trip down memory lane,” he said. “Some songs are the first I ever learnt as a classical singer. One my grandmother chose, some from my first singing teacher, some from my second singing teacher. This gives a palate of colours and repertoire that is indeed endless.

“From Welsh to French to English to Italian, the scope of one’s repertoire is sometimes truly life-changing.

“Some are tunes that I adore, some are poems that strike a chord. Some are there because I adore singing them.”

The Advertiser is offering one lucky reader a pair of tickets for the concert. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

What nationality is Sir Bryn Terfel?

Email your answers to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk - please include your name, address and daytime contact number.

Alternatively, post your answer to Harrogate Festivals Ticket Competition, c/o Harrogate Advertiser, 1 Cardale Park, Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate, HG3 1RZ including the details requested above.

The deadline for entries is noon on Friday, June 30.

For the full festival programme, contact the box office on 01423 562303 or visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.