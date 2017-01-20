Harrogate mum who set up Secret Bakery is grateful for family support

The mum behind The Secret Bakery has been talking to the Harrogate Advertiser about the secret of her success and how much support she gets from her family.

Liz Long's small micro-bakery has been causing a quiet sensation recently in Harrogate with its ‘secret breads’.

Founder of The Secret Bakery, Liz Long. (1701171AM2)

The Secret Bakery was only opened by mum-of-two Liz just over six months ago but it has already built up a large following.

Located in the Saints area of Harrogate, this truly independent business operating from a leafy Harrogate home is dedicated to all things handmade, artisan, freshly-baked and organic.

Liz, whose background was in publishing, said: “ I was looking for something different to do work-wise, and I’ve always loved baking.

“I didn’t really think anyone would be interested, but, thankfully, I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

“I normally make the bread, shape the bread and cook the bread, but my very supportive hubby Neil helps out a lot and makes all deliveries and normally runs the pop-up Saturday bakery.

“Our two children Issy and Harry often know to ‘help out’ in the pop up bakery on Saturday mornings, too!”

The Secret Bakery's bread and cakes are only available by order and The Secret Bakery is only actually open as a ‘pop-up’ in their kitchen on a Saturday from 9am to noon.

Liz uses only organic flour in her bread, organic yeast, water and a little salt - plus, depending on the loaf, some additional fresh ingredients such as herbs, cheese or dried fruit.

She is also keen to emphasise that say the bread is meant to be eaten fresh.

Liz says it is lovely on the day of purchase and the day after – then it’s great for toast. But it also freezes really well.

Every week The Secret Bakery has a ‘guest bread’ which it posts on its Facebook page.

For an idea of what it produces, the ‘secret breads’ last Saturday were: Walnut bread - a savoury bread delicious with cheese, Pesto bread with a Parmesan crust and Soda bread.

As to which street it is on, we can reveal is it St Leonard's Road.