Harrogate mum left 'emotional' after daughter showed scar at prom with pride

A Harrogate teenager has shown off her scar with pride at her high school prom, after she underwent a major operation to straighten her spine.

Phoebe Tyrell, 16, of Cold Bath Road, was just 14 years old when she was diagnosed with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis.

X-ray before Phoebe's surgery. Credit: Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital

The condition is characterised by an abnormal curvature of the spine, which lead can often lead to a noticeable difference in someone's stance.

Phoebe's mum, Laura, said: "She was about fourteen when we started noticing that her back was wonky and her hemlines were hanging at a funny angle.

"She had a little bit of back ache but it was more the way she looked.

"It's more shocking in the x-ray because you can see how curvy it was."

X-ray after Phoebe's surgery. Credit: Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital

After her initial consultation at Nuffield Health Hospital in Leeds, Laura said that Phoebe came to the decision herself to go ahead with the operation, and within months she was booked in for surgery.

Laura said: "She was cool as cucumber, she never batted an eyelid. She just acted as if it was a breeze."

The operation was some two years ago now, but with the support of all her friends, Phoebe recently chose to show off her gorgeous figure in a backless dress for prom.

Laura said: "It was emotional, all her friends have been so lovely and supportive, they all said she should wear a backless dress and show off her scar."

A gorgeous Phoebe shows off her scar with pride at her Year 11 prom. Picture: Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital

Year 11 now behind her, Phoebe is looking forward to starting sixth form at St John Fisher and with her posture improved so much, Laura said "you'd never know she had anything in the first place".