Harrogate meatball business says it's over

An ambitious Harrogate father and son team who wanted to change the world with meatballs say they have had to call time on their dream.

David and Gareth Atkinson of the award-winning Yorkshire Meatball Co - whose branding proclaimed branded "proper food no fuss!" - emailed a message saying: "It is with deep sadness that we write to you all with the news that we’ve had to call time on The Yorkshire Meatball Co.

"Despite being successful in crowdfunding for our retail launch in April 2016, and subsequently achieving listings in over 200 Morrisons, Asda and Teso stores - in addition to our recent accolade of ‘Best New British Product’ in the Great British Food Magazine awards - we were left with a very challenging financial position, due to the costs of closing our restaurant last year.

"We’ve both been working tirelessly over the past twelve months, exploring every possible avenue for additional investment but, unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful.

"To say we’re disappointed to be closing the doors on our ambition would be an understatement.

"We’ve dedicated almost four years to the development of the brand, and an additional two years planning before launching our Harrogate restaurant in 2014.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to create an award winning brand with many loyal followers, and truly believe the concept could be successful with further support."

The duo, whose meatballs were stocked in major supermarket chains, also thanked their supporters.

They said: "Thank all of you that supported The Yorkshire Meatball Co with your custom - be that by visiting our restaurant, or by purchasing our meatballs from the supermarket.

"Finally, to thank our family and friends for walking the journey with us - providing endless encouragement, advice and patience.