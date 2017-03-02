Harrogate independent bar's special takeover event

A Harrogate bar micro-pub is to welcome a Welsh brewery as part of its St David’s Day celebrations tomorrow, Friday.

For one day only, March 3, every ale served at The Little Ale House will be brewed by Cwrw Ial, meaning customers can sample over eight different beers from the Welsh brewery, who won RateBeer.com’s Best New Brewer and are a community village brewery.

Cwrw Ial head brewers will also be joining The Little Ale House owners, Rich and Danni, behind the bar at Cheltenham Crescent, pulling pints and generally chatting about their award-winning ales.

Danni Park, of The Little Ale House, is excited about bringing something different to Harrogate.

She said: “Being a small pub, dedicated to ale, my husband and I thought it would be great to turn The Little Ale House into what is effectively a ‘Brewery Tap’ every now and then.”