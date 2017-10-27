Harrogate hospital staff get behind Music Hall event

Patients and staff at Harrogate District Hospital may have spotted something unusal in the foyer recently.

Staff from Jervaulx Ward have been helping the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity to promote one of their biggest and most important ever fund-raising events by organising their own box office.

This Saturday’s Old Time Music Hall will star Yorkshire Comedian, Billy Pearce and a stellar cast, all set to entertain the whole family with a spectacular variety Show in the style of ‘The Good Old Days’.

The production is in aid of dementia care at Harrogate District Hospital and aims to raise over £10,000 which go towards special dementia friendly lockers on the Jervaulx Ward whilst also providing families with a wonderful time.

The nostalgic concert this Saturday, October 28 will be the flagship event in the Friends’ golden jubilee year.

The event’s organiser Dr Albert Day said: “We are all very proud of raising two million pounds during our 50 years of hard work.

“It will be a show that combines the best of British traditions as a fitting tribute to those enduring dementia and those who care.”

The event is actually two events - because there will be two performances, including a matinee.

Labelled the “supreme entertainer”, Leeds-born headliner Billy Pearce is an award-winning performer, comedian, actor and entertainer whose career took off when he reached the final of New Faces on TV in 1986 after learning his craft at Butlin’s.

Famed for his many appearances in Bradford Alhambra’s annual pantomime - as well as numerous national TV shows - the popular Pearce understands the importance of supporting our hospitals.

Thanks to his daring-do on stage at panto season, he’s been in casualty several times after stunts backfired!

Tickets for Old Time Music Hall are selling out fast but some may still be available at Harrogate Theatre Box office for either the 2.30pm or 7.30pm show.