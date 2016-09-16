Harrogate Comedy Festival: Top 6 shows you must see

For comedy fans, it's the highlight of every year and it's just a few weeks until Harrogate Comedy Festival returns.

Running from Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 16, the eighth annual Harrogate Comedy Festival is packed with big names and rising stars, so much so, it's hard to know where to begin.

You could do the obvious, which is to only see the biggest names such as Ross Noble, Russell Kane, Marcus Brigstocke, Rich Hall and Shappi Khorsandi.

And what would be wrong with that?

But there are some great acts in the programme not quite as famous who are equally worth investigating.

Which is why the Harrogate Advertiser has linked up with organisers Harrogate Theatre to come up with the top shows not to miss.

Top 6 Picks

1. Hans Teeuwen

Harrogate Theatre, Wednesday, October 12.

Fellow comedian Stewart Lee says: “In the future, when Teeuwen’s genius has been recognised by the British, you will boast that you saw him way back when”.

2. Pajama Men

Harrogate Theatre, Sunday, October 16

Fresh from the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe the spectacularly surreal Pajama Men have won acclaim across the globe.

3. Kill The Beast

Harrogate Theatre, Friday, October 7

Multi-award-winning comedy captains Kill the Beast present a new twisted tale – Don’t Wake The Damp - inspired by 80s sci-fi, 90s gaming and cracking superhero theme-tunes.

4. Tape Face

Harrogate Theatre, Tuesday, October 11

Having just recently reached the finals of America’s Got talent, this is the show the world can’t stop talking about.

5. Felicity Ward

Harrogate Studio Theatre, Saturday, October 8

As seen on The John Bishop Show, Russell Howard's Good News, Live from the BBC, 'Josh' and heard on The Museum of Curiosity.

6. Adam Hills

Royal Hall, Monday, October 3

As host of Channel 4’s groundbreaking The Last Leg, Adam won ‘Best Breakthrough Act’ and was nominated for ‘Best Entertainment Personality’ at the British Comedy Awards in 2013.

