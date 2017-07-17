Harrogate comedian takes on Poirot in new hit show

Harrogate’s award-winning comic Tom Taylor is touring with his hit homage to Hercule Poirot and Lord Peter Wimsey - and he’s bringing it to his home town.

Hailed as “gloriously silly” and a big hit on the Edinburgh Fringe, The Game’s Afoot, Try the Fish and The Man with the Twisted Hip) is his own company’s production and was written by, and stars, Tom himself.

The real Poirot as played by actor David Suchet.

The show’s forthcoming autumn tour will see his Sitting Room Productions, inspired by the name of the successful comedy club he set up in Harrogate, present the first and second episodes of his critically-acclaimed Charlie Montague Mysteries at Harrogate Theatre on October 10.

Designed for anyone who ever wished Bertie Wooster was a detective, these delightful one man plays are packed with nonstop laughs from start to finish and a revolving gallery of high society dames and eccentric waiters – all played by Taylor.

The Game’s a Foot, Try The Fish is the introduction to our hero, Charlie Montague. Inspired by the Hippodrome’s latest mystery play, rakish aristocrat Charlie takes out an advert offering his services as a consulting detective and, one breakfast later, finds himself on his first case.

What follows sees the gloriously inept love child of Agatha Christie and PG Wodehouse determined to prevent a murder.

The Man with the Twisted Hip sees Charlie (not put off in the slightest by the ups and downs of his first case) accept an invitation to the opening of a new art exhibition where foul play is afoot on the canvas and among the guests!