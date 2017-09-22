Harrogate cafe picked to be Fan Zone in World Championships

An independent Harrogate cafe and craft beer bar is among the first to be chosen by Sir Gary Verity's Welcome to Yorkshire to play a prominent role in cycling's world championships.

With just two years to go until the 2019 UCI Road World Championships come to the county, Welcome to Yorkshire is launching a pop-up fan zone where cycling fans can gather to watch this year’s action in style.

The Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street in Harrogate has been chosen as the host location and will be screening the elite women’s and men’s road races live from Bergen on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 respectively.

The women’s race will be shown between 12:30-5:30pm while the men’s race will air between 11:30-4:30pm.

As well seeing the world’s best riders going head to head for the iconic rainbow jersey, fans will have the chance to enter cycling-themed quizzes, contests and giveaways, and help create a real carnival atmosphere.

Special food and drinks offers are being organised across the weekend and free, secure bike parking is also available onsite.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The clock is ticking down now until Yorkshire hosts the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, and we are already excited.

“We have launched this fan zone so people can come together to watch this year’s action unfurl, and the other attractions will make it an exciting and fun-packed weekend for all.

“Whether you’re a long-term cycling fan or completely new to the sport, we’re sure the racing in Bergen will whet your appetite for 2019, and we’re already working hard to deliver the biggest and best World Championships ever seen.”

Earlier this year Harrogate was unveiled as the main competition town and finish location for each race of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, while race start locations have been proposed in Beverley, Doncaster, Leeds, Northallerton, Ripon and York.

The championships will include a range of men’s, women’s and junior races over nine days of action and take place on a scale never before seen.

Yorkshire won the right to host the event after a joint bid between Welcome to Yorkshire, British Cycling and UK Sport and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.