Harrogate Beer Festival 2017 plans unveiled: new ideas and more drinks!

The volunteers of Harrogate Round Table have unveiled a few changes designed to make one of the town's most popular annual events even better this year.

Harrogate Beer Festival may be in its 27th year but the Harrogate public show no sign of falling out of love with this community event which began at a time when craft beer was but a twinkle in a lone brewer's eye.

And this year’s acting committee chairman Carl Cowgill is bringing a little of his own style to next month’s Harrogate Beer Festival.

For example, readers may have already spotted flyers offering two free pints on top of the ticket price!

Carl said: "We always make sure there is something for everyone at Harrogate Beer Festival.

"The event is for everyone, young and old, male and female."

As well as a huge array of fine ales, the emphasis is on giving this popular community event an enjoyable party atmosphere.

Carl said: “We want to ensure the festival has an amazing party atmosphere but we never forget it is a beer festival.”

While hundreds of people are enjoying the selection of beers, cider, wine, prosseco and, for the first time, gin, the money raised from this four-day event will go to the local charities selected by the hard-working members of Harrogate Round Table.

Taking place from March 16-18, this year’s festival will, as always, also boast a full programme of live music.

Such was the success of the DJ slot last year, that, for the first time, organisers will dedicate an entire room to DJs at the Crown Hotel.

But the beer remains the top priority and local independent breweries will be getting pride of place.

Carl, who runs Sensory Integrated AV Solutions at Hornbeam Park, said: "I think it is fair to say that the small independent brewer has seen a huge rise in trade over the last few years as there is a growing interest from a younger generation eager to taste lovingly brewed ales rather than mass produced lagers.

“But it is becoming harder every year to pick a final list of beers for the festival as there is so much choice. The Harrogate Beer Festival wouldn’t be so successful without the help we receive from local brewers like Daleside and Theakstons.

"As for myself, if we have them again I will most certainly partake in a pint of Hawkshead Breweries - Windermere Pale, Bad Co Breweries - Comfortably Numb and a Roosters Brewery – Calypso."

Fundamentally, Harrogate Beer Festival is a community event and this year's acting Harrogate Beer festival committee chairman is keen it continues to be so.

Carl said: "This is most importantly a community event, from two points of view, firstly Harrogate Round Table strives to keep the costs as low as possible to make it accessible to as many people as possible and we do our very best to provide variety in both the drinks selection and entertainment to keep the customers interested.

"Secondly, every penny we raise is donated back to local charities within our community.

"This year we have a committee of six people for the beer festival. Preparation always starts pretty much as soon as one festival ends.

"The beer festival is for everyone. Our roots were humble in a sports or social club somewhere behind the Granby Hotel but we have developed so much since then."

For more details or to purchase a ticket head to www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk.

Tickets can also be purchased on the door although organisers stress it is advised to pre purchase.