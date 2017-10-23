Hall grounds given festive make-over

Lotherton Hall’s picturesque grounds will once again be transformed into a unique festive attraction this Christmas.

After a hugely successful debut year last year, the Lotherton Christmas Experience will return on November 24 until December 23, complete with Santa’s North Pole, a brand new Elf Village attraction and a Twelve Days of Christmas woodland walk.

Tickets for the Christmas Experience, which last year attracted almost 65,000 visitors, are on sale now, with early booking advised.

Highlights will include the new Elf Village, which includes storytelling with the elves and craft activities.

The area will be open to the public as part of the usual estate entrance fee, with activities priced at £3 each or £10 for four.

Visitors can take a stroll through a magical woodland walk and discover a beautiful series of interactive installations, themed around the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Guests can also explore a secret fairy dell, take an Edwardian selfie in the stunning surroundings of the traditional country house complete with 12ft decorated trees, and enjoy a mulled cider or hot chocolate in the Christmas courtyard.

Booking is advised.