Great Yorkshire Show 2017: Advice for drivers using Harrogate's roads

The Highway Agency has issued advice for drivers planning to travel around Harrogate during the Great Yorkshire Show next week.

More than 130,000 people are expected to head for the Showground on the edge of Harrogate from Tuesday 11 to Thursday 13 July.

Andrew Charnick, emergency planning officer for Highways England in Yorkshire, said:

“While we at Highways England do all we can to alleviate congestion on the major routes to the event and keep traffic flowing, obviously it will be busier than normal in this area.

“We work very closely with partners including the police to ensure people travelling to events can get around as smoothly as possible. We are advising road users to plan their journeys into Harrogate next week – that might mean a simple check for congestion before leaving the house, delaying their journeys or even opting for a different mode of transport on the day.

“We have a lot of experience of handling events like this and have tried and tested systems in place. We work with our emergency service colleagues to ensure those heading for the event get there with minimum fuss and delays.

“Motorists not planning to attend the show should plan ahead and leave extra time, and check our Twitter feeds and website for the latest information to ease their journeys over that weekend.”

Drivers can check travel conditions before setting out on journeys. Highways England provides live traffic information via its website at www.trafficengland.com, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.

Information is also available from Twitter via https://twitter.com/highwaysyorks as well as services in other regions and at www.highways.gov.uk/traffic-information