Great British Bake Off advert coup for Taylors of Harrogate

Viewers of The Great British Bake Off are in for a bit of a Harrogate surprise tonight, Tuesday, September 19.

When the hit baking show is broadcast on Channel 4, readers might recognise one of the brands in a prominent advert.

Taylors of Harrogate is launching a new TV campaign tonight with two new adverts aimed at demonstrating the lengths it goes to in pursuit of flavour not just in its Yorkshire Tea but in its coffees, too

Narrated by the famous Yorkshire-born actor Patrick Stewart, the two new adverts are the follow-up to the Harrogate family firm's hugely successful Yorkshire Tea TV adverts starring local triathlon heroes the Brownlee brothers.

The adverts are the latest exciting milestone in a big year for Taylors which has seen it revamp its tea and coffee ranges and unveil new-look packaging with a striking new logo, as it transforms itself into the home of extraordinary flavour.

Dom Dwight, marketing director at Taylors of Harrogate, said: “The single biggest opportunity for Taylors of Harrogate is to ensure consumers are not just aware of us, but that they understand what the brand stands for - that behind our portfolio of products are a bunch of incredibly passionate people going to great lengths in the name of extraordinary flavour.

"With this new campaign, we’re also unifying our tea and coffee offerings, which we’ve previously treated as two separate entities."

Filmed in Bulgaria over two days, the ads were produced by creative agency Lucky Generals who were appointed by Taylors of Harrogate in 2016.

As for what is in the new adverts, you will need to watch The Great British Bake Off tonight at 8pm.