Gok Wan joins party for Harrogate Viper Rooms 10th birthday celebrations

Famous fashionista, Gok Wan, partied alongside Harrogate's revelers at the weekend as the Viper Rooms nightclub celebrated its 10th birthday.

The popular town nightclub hosted a number of sellout events over the weekend (July 21 - 23) to mark the decade milestone, including a visit and DJ set by the club's old friend, Gok Wan.

Gok has a go on the decks. Picture: Licklist

The Viper Rooms opened in Harrogate in July 2007 following a £900,000 refurbishment, and has since been graced by a number of celebrity visitors over the last 10 years.,

From actors such as Neil Morrissey, Hugo Spears, Verne Troyer, Kristian Nairn (Game of thrones’ Hodor) and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, to TV celebs, Ferne McCann, Jamie Laing, Joey Essex, Paul Hollywood and George Clarke, Vipers have welcomed them all.

Music stars have also been in tow - from the likes of Coolio and Artful Dodger, through to Olly Murrs, Alexandra Burke, Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson, Stacey Solomon, Angie Brown, Jedward and of course never forgetting Wagner!

Manager at Viper Rooms, Harrogate, Kim Williams, has been running the club for more than six years now.

She said: “The Viper Rooms has always prided itself in the quality of celebs that we are able to attract and host and we look forward to an announcement due soon on the guests who have already booked in for this autumn.

"We would like to thank everyone in the Harrogate area for their loyalty and continued support and we look forward to continuing to host your disgracefully grown up nights out for the next 10 years.”