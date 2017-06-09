Get ready for the weekend: Knaresborough Bed Race and Tractor Fest

A bumper weekend is almost upon us with two of the area's most iconic events gearing up to attract thousands of visitors to areas.

Showers of rain are expected throughout Saturday morning as the organizers and teams of the Knaresborough Bed Race and Newby Hall Tractor Fest begin their preparations. This will ease up through the afternoon, with the sun peaking through towards the end of the day.

Heroes and Villains will be setting up their decorated beds throughout the morning in Knaresborough in preparation for a parade of the beds at 1pm on Saturday, 10 June, prior to the race itself, with teams darting through the medieval streets of the town from 3pm.

Four stages of music, good food and drink will be on offer at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough with all funds going to a good cause from 2pm until midnight in Knaresborough.

The legacy of Henry Ford is being celebrated with a glorious parade of tractors from Newby Hall at 5pm to Ripon's historic market square. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a mini tractor driving track, interactive exhibits and working machinery.

Reporter Alex Beard will be at the Bed Race on Saturday so get in touch at Alexander.Beard@jpress.co.uk