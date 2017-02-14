Search

GALLERY: Snowdrops on show at Fountains Abbey

Visitors admire the spring blooms

The first snowdrops of the year are in bloom at Fountains Abbey.

Our photographer was at the historic Ripon attraction today to capture the white carpet in the abbey's grounds.

A pheasant explores the snowdrops at Fountains Abbey

The snowdrops at Fountains Abbey

Snowdrops in the abbey ruins

