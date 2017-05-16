Gala of fun lined up at villages for summer season

Gala season is upon the Wetherby area with a host of family fun lined up.

On Saturday, May 20, Sherburn-in-Elmet is set for fun with the village’s 41st gala which takes the theme of heroes.

A float in a previous Sherburn Gala. Picture: Tony Saxton L1833TS

A funfair, stalls and acts will be held on the Eversley Park field from 10am.

And a highlight of the popular event will be a parade of floats which will set off from New Lane at 12.30pm and move through the village.

Gearing up for their annual gala next month are Boston Spa residents who are organising a host of events on June 10 at Stables Lane, from 1pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, a magician, a song and dance troupe, games and races and even a children’s go kart track and obstacle course, plus a beer tent for the grown up kids.

For those who feel energetic and want to put their backs to the strain, then there is a tug-of-war competition to try to beat the as of yet unbeaten gala committee team.

Admission is £2 on the gate and is free for all those under 16. Dogs are not allowed on the field due to a Leeds council by-law.