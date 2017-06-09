Funeral of brave Steve who championed Saint Michael's Hospice

The family of an incredibly brave Harrogate man who lost his three-year fight with lung cancer earlier this week are appealing for the public to donate to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Steve Francis, 55, finally succumbed after a stubborn battle and died peacefully at the hospice.

Even while still recovering from a course of radiotherapy, Steve had joined fundraising efforts personally.

The family had already set up a Just Giving page to fundraise for the local charity spearheaded by Steve's 13-year-old daughter, Storm.

The total stands at nearly £2,000 and is still rising.

But Steve's family are now renewing their fundraising efforts and have praised the hospice for its work.

His widow Alison said: "The support the hospice provides not just to for patients but family members in what has been an extremely difficult time, from the palliative care nurse to the cooks to the receptionists has been fantastic.”

Steve's funeral will take place on Friday, June 16 at 2.40pm at Christ Church in Harrogate.

Steve's wish was that people attending should wear Pink Floyd T-shirts, after one of his favourite bands, though the family say this is optional.

All are welcome and donations will be taken on the door for Saint Michael's Hospice.

The wake will take place at Starbeck Working Mens Club.