Fundraising launched to help brave Laigan get to nursery

The cheeky smile of a brave one-year-old boy has captured the hearts of the community around him, which is uniting to fund new chairs and a bed to help him live with spinal muscular atrophy.

So charmed by Laigan Hammond’s infectious personality, the team at The White Horse pub in Ripon have organised a family fun day on Saturday from 11am to help raise £5850 for him.

Lewis and Nataleigh Hammond with Laigan and his sisters. Also in the picture are Dave Bate (landlord of The White Horse) Amy Morrissey (organiser) and Jo Bate (landlady of The White Horse) (1706243AM1).

Laigan’s mum Nataleigh said she feels “overwhelmed” by the support the family has received.

She said: “I didn’t realise just how many people want to help.

“Laigan is a typical coming up two-year-old - he loves singing, nursery rhymes and cars. He has a little cheeky smile, he is always making people laugh. He has a couple of carers who help out, and they say every time they leave now how they’ve had such an amazing day with him, and that he’s had them in stitches."

The new chairs and bed would transform Laigan’s life, who has very limited movement with his condition. Without them he would be unable to go to nursery.

Nataleigh said: “The nursery chair is a tumbleform chair which will keep Laigan’s posture while keeping him safe at nursery so that he can interact with other children. Laigan is tube fed and has to be elevated. We have to keep him propped up all the time, otherwise he flops and has no control. These will help massively and stop the risk of him choking.

"Getting a high-lo base for a chair at home will help him be involved in all aspects of family life. It means he can sit on the floor and play with his sisters. He would be able to come in the kitchen and help to make cakes.”

Organiser Amy Morrissey, 22, a barmaid at The White Horse, said: “When Laigan came in for the first time and I met him, I just said we have to do something at The White Horse to help him. He just smiles all the time, he’s a proper character. You wouldn’t be able to even tell that he has anything wrong with him the way he acts, he’s just always so happy.”

The fun day will have live music, a BBQ, bouncy castle and other attractions. To make a donation online, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Laigans-journey