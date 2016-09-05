Fun day will bridge gap left by flooding

This year’s Tadcaster Carnival looks set to bridge the gap and bring the community together for a spectacular fun-filled day.

The parade may be missing from this year’s event to be held on Sunday, September 11, but the lack of floats will not detract from the planned itinerary, says the committee.

“The closure of the bridge means we cannot have our wonderful display of floats passing through the town but there will be something for everyone at this year’s carnival and we hope that people will come from both sides of the river to give their support to this annual community event,” said Graham Collins, chairman of the Tadcaster Carnival Committee.

“Tadcaster Carnival would not happen without the support of local businesses, local people and our sponsors.

“We are indebted to Heineken, Tadcaster Town Council, Selby District Council (CEF Board), Commer House, Tracsis, Molson Coors, Magnet Sports and Social Club, A1 Press Ltd, Sainsbury’s, and all those who have helped in any way to make this day happen, especially this year when Tadcaster has been struggling following the floods.”

People are being encouraged to dance the day and night away, starting with ‘90s pop sensation SClub Party provided by Step 2 It Dance at 1.15pm ahead of other entertainment, which includes Frozen Forever, The Mix, American Tribal Belly Dancing, Night At The Movies and popular band Huge who will end the party.

There will be an opportunity for children to have their photographs taken with the cast of Frozen Forever.

Entertainment will be provided in the arena throughout the afternoon by Tadcaster Grammar School’s Big Band and Sherburn Gymnastics Club, donkey and train rides, Zorb football, stalls, food galore, beer tent, all the fun of the fair and a massive firework display lighting up the sky at 10.45pm to bring the event to a close.

Entrance to the carnival, at Magnets Sports and Social Club, is £3 per adult and £1 per child payable on the gate which opens at noon (pushchairs free). The official opening will take place at 1pm with a celebrity guest doing the honours.

The committee said the floats will return for 2017.