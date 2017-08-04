Free family fun at 'urban beach' in Knaresborough

The magical atmosphere of a family visit to the beach will be arriving in Knaresborough from tomorrow, Sunday when Henshaws Urban Beach is launched as part of this year’s feva festival.

Everyone is invited to join the Urban Beach Opening Party from 1pm tomrorow, Sunday, August 6 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre near Bond End.

Henshaws Urban Beach, which has been financed by a successful Crowdfunding campaign, will then be open every day from 10am to 4pm until August 27. Entry is free.

Henshaws is the local charity which supports disabled people in Yorkshire to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations

The three weeks of family fun at the urban beach will include craft workshops, theatre shows, face painting, wood-fired pizzas, an ice cream parlour and a beach party.

And the arts and crafts centre is also offering some top quality live music as part of the feva festival.

Friday, August 18 at 7.30pm will see celebrated gypsy folk rock band Holy Moly and the Crackers kicking up a musical storm. This is a ticketed event.

There will also be a special session of popular acoustic music event Circle Live hosted by singer-songwriter Andrew Cameron on Saturday, August 12 at 4pm, moving from its usual home at Harrogate Theatre.

Other entertainment on offer at Henshaws will include theatre groups such as Memory Box and Practically Theatre.

Henshaws café will also be serving food and drink and selling picnics to enjoy on the sand.

Maria Dawbarn, centre manager at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre said: “The beach is the number one thing to do here in Knaresborough this summer, with activities every day to keep children -and parents - entertained and happy.”

feva runs in Knaresborough from August 11-20

Go to www.feva.info