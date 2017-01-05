Frazer Theatre coup! Top comedian to play Knaresborough

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Cub returns to action tomorrow, Friday, January 6 in Knaresborough with the perfect antidote to the back-to-work blues.

Kicking off the comedy year in style, the club is offering line-ups this year that serve as a statement of intent to make 2017 the best year of comedy in this small but brilliant venue.

The big news is that the 2017 programme will include a genuine coup in the shape of Chris Ramsey.

This likable Geordie performer has done it all in British comedy, including starring as Jack in the hit sitcom Hebburn, co-starring Vic Reeves.

He's popping into the 100-seater Frazer Theatre on Friday, February 17 as a warm-up for a major UK tour.

As for tomorrow’s international bill, there’s four of the comedy scene’s finest rising stars - Glenn Wool, Gein’s Family Giftshop, Sarah Callaghan and Toby Hadoke.

Frazer Theatre Vice-Chairman John Pearce said “What a line-up to kick off 2017! We’ve really outdone ourselves, bringing four of the most in-demand acts to Knaresborough.”