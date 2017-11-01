Fountains Abbey named ‘iconic Yorkshire landmark’ at White Rose Awards

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal beat out stiff competition to be crowned Large Visitor Attraction of the Year at the White Rose Awards.

The awards celebrate the best in tourism and business around Yorkshire with 17 categories from Restaurant of the Year to the Art and Culture Award.

Judges described Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal as ‘a truly iconic Yorkshire landmark’ and said: “This is a destination that is recognised worldwide and one that continues to attract visitors from across the globe in great numbers. The very structure of the abbey and its sheer beauty creates a visual language to engage all its visitors. The very high standards of the abbey and gardens give visitors an experience to remember.”

Other finalists in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category were the Brontë Parsonage Museum, National Science and Media Museum, Newby Hall and Gardens, Stockeld Park, The Forbidden Corner and The Wensleydale Creamery.

Justin Scully, general manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded Large Visitor Attraction of the Year 2017 at this year’s White Rose Awards.

“I’d like to say a very big thank you to Welcome to Yorkshire for such a fantastic evening. Fountains is one of many outstanding visitor attractions in Yorkshire and there was some very steep competition.

“The National Trust has a fantastic team here at Fountains and it’s so rewarding to see everybody’s hard work recognised. Last year we celebrated the site’s best ever visitor numbers, and within the UNESCO World Heritage site, from the Abbey and the water gardens to the glorious deer park, we know there is something for everyone here.

“In 2018 there are even more reasons to come and enjoy a day out here including folly! - a striking, surprising five month contemporary art installation featuring four large-scale outdoor works in the landscape of the estate and we look forward to seeing many more visitors very soon.”

