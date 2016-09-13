Former Harrogate Town player dies after collapsing on pitch

A former Harrogate Town footballer has died after collapsing on the pitch during a non league match on Monday.

Shaw Lane defender Daniel Wilkinson collapsed an hour into the extra-preliminary league cup match at Brighouse Town's St Giles Road stadium.

The match was abandoned with Barnsley-based Shaw Lane, of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South, leading 2-0.

In a statement, Shaw Lane chairman Craig Wood said: "The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night. There are no more words at this time."

Wilkinson played for Harrogate Town on loan from boy-hood club Hull City five years ago.

He later played for Loughborough University, Scarborough Athletic and Goole, and joined Shaw Lane from Rushall Olympic in the summer.