First Rotary run launches for serious runners

Serious runners can raise money for their favourite charities thanks to a new event being planned for May 7.

Rotary Club of Harrogate will organise a running event which will cover the route of the 20-mile Nidderdale Walk and will provide runners with the opportunity to raise money for their favourite charity.

Organisers said that in this first year the run will be limited to 100 runners.

“The run starts and finishes in Ripley, which is situated three miles from Harrogate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park,” said a Rotary spokesman.

“Ripley Castle is an historic attraction open to the public all year round and makes for a fascinating and entertaining day out.

“The house and grounds are set in a beautiful location that provides a magnificent backdrop to the Nidderdale Run.”

Among its many current enterprises the Rotary Club of Harrogate is the organiser of the highly successful Nidderdale Charity Walks which have raised over £800,000 for local charities over the 24 years it has been going.

20 Mile Run

£12.00

The entry fee is £12 and covers - fully marked route, on route water, post race hot food, goody bag from Run Sponsor Smithers Viscient.

Pre-registration and payment is required by May 1. Complete a registration form at: www.runnidderdale.com