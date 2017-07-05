Fairytale Sherburn proms night

It was a fairytale ending for four damsels who were left distress at the roadside on their way to the proms at Hazelwood Castle.

But Sherburn High Year 11 pupils Georgia Roe, Alice Marshall, Natash Lynn, and Laura Newton were rescued by knights with flashing blue lights and they did go to the ball.

Spokesman Ann Hannam said: “North Yorkshire Police came to the rescue of four damsels in distress when the exhaust fell off their vintage car, leaving them stranded by the wayside.

“It was a huge shock when the police van rolled up and the girls disembarked!”

Ann added: “This year’s theme was Enchanted Forest and the Prom Committee did an amazing job of decorating the room accordingly.

“It was crowned by a beautiful cake made and decorated by Madeleine Smith’s mum Juliet.”

One of the highlights of the evening was the long awaited Prom Awards with accolades ranging from Best Bromance to Clumsiest Person and the much coveted Prom King and Queen which went to Steven Shepherd and Lauren Barnett.

Headteacher Maria Williams commented: “Year 11 students have worked incredibly hard throughout their time at Sherburn High School and fully deserved this wonderful celebration.

“They are a credit to their families and to the school and were recognised as such by Ofsted with the school’s Good report.

“We look forward to welcoming them back in the Sixth Form and are sure that their GSCE results will be outstanding.”