Faber & Faber rock music author for Harrogate

A top writer on classic psychedelic music of the 1960s is coming to Harrogate for a special event.

Faber & Faber published author Rob Chapman will be giving an exclusive talk as part of an evening of 60s books, music and films at Harrogate’s North Bar featuring live performances by Psych-Pop band Aloe Veras, poet Heath Common and vocalist Patrick Wise.

The acclaimed Mojo magazine writer will be talking about his incredibly comprehensive musical history Psychedelia and Other Colours, which was recently published in paperback.

The book was hailed as being the definitive study of everything psychedelic – from sitars and Sergeant Pepper, surfadelica and the Soft Machine, the Rolling Stones and 13th Floor Elevators to light shows and love-ins.

The book was the follow-up to Chapman’s celebrated book on early Pink Floyd – A Very Irregular Head: The Life of Syd Barrett.

The Quietus gave Rob Chapman’s latest book a rave review saying: “Psychedelia And Other Colours also recalls other great music books like Rob Young’s Electric Eden or Jon Savage’s England’s Dreaming.”

As well as talking about the obvious bands such as Pink Floyd, the 13th Floor Elevators, The Beatles, Soft Machine, The Doors and the Rolling Stones, Chapman will also be showing his love for often-overlooked acts such as The Moody Blues and The Monkees.

The event will also feature original live music, a 60s soundtrack and 60s films.

Psychedelia and Other Colours: An Evening with author Rob Chapman will take place on Saturday, November 18 upstairs at the North Bar on Cheltenham Parade.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre Box Office.