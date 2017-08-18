Extra dates for 'secret' dining at Yorkshire stately home

Due to popular demand, Hidden Harewood has announced an additional date which will consist of two sittings next week at the historic stately home.

The immersive dining experience is one of the first events to be launched by Harewood Food and Drink Project and will provide an exclusive opportunity to discover some of Harewood’s hidden corners whilst enjoying a tasting menu from acclaimed chef, Josh Whitehead, who is currently the Sous Chef at the Ox Club (voted the best restaurant in Leeds city centre at the Oliver Awards 2017 and receiver of a Michelin recommendation for 2017).

Josh was also a contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals 2016 and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Yorkshire – he has described his involvement in the first ever Hidden Harewood as his "biggest task so far."

Harewood Food and Drink Project is a new initiative which focuses on celebrating the best of the Harewood Estate’s food and drink production and Hidden Harewood will fully embrace this concept.

Josh has curated a tasting menu which showcases the best of Yorkshire, inspired by Harewood’s heritage and the produce grown onsite - this will include seasonal vegetables from the kitchen garden and game and livestock from the estate grounds

Hidden Harewood takes place on Thursday, August 31 at 6.30pm and 7.30pm.