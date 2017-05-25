Experience workhouse life

There’s a chance to follow in the footsteps of the Victorians during half-term at Ripon’s Workhouse Museum.

From May 29 to June 2, children will be able to experience what life was like back then from tasting gruel to trying to be a pick pocket.

There is also a new interactive digital Guttersnipes trail linking up stories of urchins in the Workhouse, Prison & Police Museum and Courthouse.

The activities will take place between 11am and 4pm and are free but museum entry prices apply.

The week is also a chance to find out more about the lives of not so well off children in the ‘Urchins, Sprogs and Guttersnipes’ displays which run across all three Ripon museums, The Workhouse Museum, Prison and Police Museum and Courthouse Museum.

There is much to interest visitors in all three museums. From experiencing Victorian punishment in the dark cell at the Prison and Police Museum, to witnessing how justice was meted out in the historic Courthouse, and discovering what life was like in a Victorian Workhouse.

For more information on the activities during the week visit www.riponmuseums.co.uk