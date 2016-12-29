Exclusive: Highlights of 2016 arts year in Harrogate district, part 2

2016 was an action-packed year for the arts in North Yorkshire.

Here we present Part 2 of our look back at a small selection of the many highlights in our area.

Apologies to the many great happenings we didn't have space for.

August

Harrogate’s first new cinema opens. Everyman’s launch night includes a screening of the new Nick Cave movie.

Its bigger, longer-established rival, the Odeon, celebrating its 80th birthday, responds with improvements and price cuts.

August

Famous Yorkshire poet Ian McMillan is among the acts on the line-up in Knaresborough's annual feva arts festival.

A packed programme, as always, the ten-day event also included a special tribute to the late David Bowie and lots of local talent such as DJ Rory Hoy plus the urban beach at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

August

An exciting, journey-based version of classic children’s story The Wind in the Willows unfolded in sequence along the River Nidd in Knaresborough.

Combining a cast of Knaresborough amateurs and a professional production team, the show was written by Daniel Ingram-Brown but a lot of the hard work belonged to Jo Smalley and Liz Baxandall of Renaissance Knaresborough whose idea turned the riverside theme of the original novel into a reality.

August

Music broadcaster Bob Harris of Old Grey Whistle Test fame officially opens Harrogate’s newest recording studio - Warehouse Recording Company - in new venture between himself, producer Dan Mizen and members of famous Harrogate band Wally, Roy Webber and Pete Sage.

October

The world’s bestselling war historian Antony Beevor comes to Harrogate International Festivals’ History Festival at the Old Swan Hotel.

The author of Stalingrad tells the Harrogate Advertiser he’s not Putin’s favourite writer. “I was described as slandering the commander of the Red Army and insulting its soldiers because of Berlin.

“It’s quite serious. Technically you are liable by law to five years’ imprisonment in Russia for such behaviour.

“I won’t be taking my holidays in the Black Sea.”

October

It is not often concert-goers are greeted by the sight of real canons in Ripon Cathedral but there were two at the 21st anniversary gala concert by the St Cecilia Orchestra.

Led by dynamic conductor and founder Xen Kelsey, the anniversary event went with a real bang, especially during Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

December

One of Britain’s leading indie guitar bands The Coral turns up in Harrogate when RedHouse Originals gallery stages this Liverpudlian band’s first-ever exhibition.

The band break off from their UK tour to play an exclusive live acoustic gig on launch night in this tiny Harrogate gallery.