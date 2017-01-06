Exciting new food festival may be launched in the Dales

The best of Dales' produce is set to be put in the spotlight with the launch of a major new food festival and food trail in Pateley Bridge.

The proposed new venture is the brainchild of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade who are seeking to capitalise on Pateley Bridge's recent success in the Great British High Street competition.

No date has yet been set but it looks likely the new event will take place in the next festive season.

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade's chairman Keith Tordoff said: "The mini food festival will include local cafes, pubs, restaurants and producers. We hope to hold it on a weekend in the build-up to next Christmas."

The Food Trail will be cycle-friendly and is expected to begin in Pateley Bridge but take in the villages all around.

The aim is contine to revive the area's economy and attract more visitors.

Keith Tordoff said: "We've got to build on the success of last year and we've got to be positive. There are so many great producers in the Dales and so many great places to eat."

As part of the drive to boost the Nidderdale economy in a year which will see the Tour de Yorkshire arrive in the Dales, Pateley Bridge is also to enter Yorkshire in Bloom for the first time in several years.

An open meeting is being held at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church on Friday, January 20 with all local groups and people invited.

Keith Tordoff said: "People are getting behind our floral bid already but we want to hear everyone's ideas.

"We want to make sure the place looks great for the Tour de Yorkshire. It's the sort of thing which can bring economic benefits for everyone."

Pateley Bridge's win in the Great British High Street competition brought with it not only the title itself; a great marketing tool, but also a plaque and a cash prize.

There were plans to celebrate the victory but they depend on when the plaque and cash prize actually arrive.

One of the big winners in the Great British High Street competition in 2015, Helmsley didn't receive the spoils of victory until the autumn of that year.

Keith Tordoff said: “The High Streets Minister. Andrew Percy MP has intimated he would like to be invited to the unveiling so we can't really hold the celebration until we have the plaque to unveil.”