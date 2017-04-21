Exciting line-up in Harrogate for Bob Harris's latest gig

Music broadcasting legend Bob Harris is back in Harrogate next week to present another of his cracking live gigs.

Taking place in the lovely intimate confines of Warehouse Recording Co on Wetherby Road as part of Harris's Under the Apple Tree sessions for his YouTube channel, the radio presenter will be presenting three acts in person next Friday.

Music broadcaster Bob Harris.

The headliners at next Friday's exclusive gig are the Scott Matthews Band, a hugely acclaimed live band led by Matthews himself, a singer and guitarist who counts Dave Grohl among his fans.

A guitar player since the age of seven, Wolverhampton-born Scott Matthews first rose to fame in 2006 with his debut album Passing Stranger.

Since then this talented singer-songwriter has released four further original albums steeped in the heritage of folk, rock, indie and blues.

Completing the line-up on Friday, April 28 will be Carolynne, the fast-rising UK-based country singer/songwriter, and Stanford Road, a highly engaging Americana Roots duo.

Finally, special guests have just been announced for the gig - The Southern Companion, recent British Country Music Awards nominees.

Starting at 7pm prompt, the event also offers food by world BBQ champion Andy Annat and liquid refreshment from Bob’s ownbar - known as Whispering Bob’s Bar American.

The show is ticket only with tickets on sale online.