Exciting Harrogate indie bar 'take over' event with Harrogate indie brewers

Harrogate's smallest pub and smallest brewery are teaming up for a great weekend of locally-produced independent ale.

Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 will see Harrogate Brewing Co taking over the whole of The Little Ale House on Cheltenham Crescent, when all the beers on the bar will be from the local brewery.

Brewery owner Anton Stark said: "This is our first Tap Takeover, and we're thrilled to be asked by the Little Ale House to be involved, especially as we brew less than a mile from the pub.

"We'll be having eight locally-brewed Harrogate beers, including some award winners and a few one off specials.

"I'll also be helping pub owners Richard and Danni behind the bar by pulling frothy pints and generally getting in their way (!) so customers can chat to the chap who brewed the beer and ask any questions about the brewery."

The Little Ale House owner Richard Park said: "It's our first Tap Takeover event as well, and it's great that two local independent companies can come together and put on something different and exciting like this."

Both companies are independent, owner-operated, and run by Harrogate residents.