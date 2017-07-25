Ex-St Aidan's student thru to final of biggest UK comedy contest

An exciting young Harrogate performer who discovered her passion for comedy at school has emulated her comedy heroes and heroines by making the final of Britain's most important comedy contest.

Sharp and funny former St Aidan’s School head girl Maisie Adam, whose first time on stage was less than a year ago, says she’s been inspired by figures like Victoria Wood to combine laughter with rejecting stereotypes on what a female comedian is.

Stunning success - Harrogate comedian Maisie Adam on stage.

Maisie said:

“Frustratingly, there’s often an opinion that female comics “only discuss women’s issues”

“Whilst that sometimes is true, there are some of us who talk about things other than menopause and boobs!

“I’m really determined to “reignite” that flame of northern female comedians.

“After having such inspirational comedians such as Victoria Wood and Caroline Aherne fly the flag, it seems to me that there’s a gap in the comedy circuit for young, female comedians who talk about things that everyone can relate to - not just women.”

Maisie has been touring her latest show, Living On The Edge, for most of the year, appearing at major fringe festivals and comedy festivals across the UK.

A well as being nominated for Best New Comedy at Brighton Fringe, the second largest fringe festival after Edinburgh, the show saw her appearing earlier this week at the Edinburgh Fringe in the semi-finals of So You Think You’re Funny?, the contest that launched Peter Kay.

Maisie said: “I am really excited about the competition, especially as I am a fairly new face on the comedy circuit - having only been doing it since October of last year.

“Previous winners and contestants have included Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, John Bishop and Jimmy Carr.

Maisie, who has also some acting work since leaving East 15 Acting School, has just finished filming an episode for Sky Arts’ Urban Myths series alongside Daniel Mays, is full of praise for St Aidan’s School in Harrogate.

She said: “I loved my time at St Aidan’s, and owe a lot to the support and encouragement from a lot of the staff there.

“My drama teacher, Fran Bray, encouraging me to write and perform comedy sketches for the school’s theatre company, as well as casting me in various comedic roles, which I always loved.

"When I did my first proper show last October at Ilkley Playhouse, my former PE teachers were in the audience -five years on from leaving school!"

Maisie is currently working on a sketch web-series which will be released later this year and she has also been writing a sitcom with a friend from East 15.