Everyman cinema backs new Harrogate Film Festival

Harrogate’s newest festival is partnering up with Harrogate’s newest cinema.

As part of the first Harrogate Film Festival to be held in March 2017 they will be working with the brand-new Everyman Cinema to bring this two-day festival to the town.

The first-ever Harrogate Film Festival.

The venue will provide a showcase for the independent filmmaker’s competition across that weekend which allows filmmakers from across the world to share their work – this event is sponsored by Raworths Solicitors.

A spokesperson for Everyman Harrogate said: “Everyman are huge supporters of quality independent film, and are pleased to be able to support the Harrogate Film Festival.

"We’re going to be working closely with Adam in the build up to the festival and hopefully the future, so it’s a great collaboration for us."

Set up by Adam Chandler, director of Harrogate based video production company Reel Film, the new two-day festival aims to stage unique and innovative events around Harrogate using a variety of different venues to showcase a wide variety of movies.

Adam Chandler said: The festival is shaping up to be a truly great event, with over 15 events, ten venues and 20 sponsors the community has really got behind it.

"The feedback from our warm-up events was excellent and we look forward to more of the same in March 2017."

With more than 500 submissions from 45 countries across the world already, the new festival’s short film competition is already looking impressive.

It will be held in the new state-of-the-art Everyman cinema which is available for private hire.

Everyman said the film festival would be using Screen Five and the private bar would be open for any guests wishing to purchase refreshments to enjoy during the competition screening.

The inaugural Harrogate Film Festival awards ceremony will be sponsored by and taking place at The Crown Hotel on Sunday, March 5, to recognise these filmmakers.

Over the past month, the festival has been holding a series of warm-up events, including an Agatha Afternoon at the Old Swan Hotel afternoon with a screening of Murder on the Orient Express.

The full line-up of films to be shown will be announced at the start of 2017.