Volunteers enjoy load of old garden rubbish

North Yorkshire Rotters, a group of volunteer composters who share their expertise with residents to help to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, are encouraging more people to join them.

The volunteers, who are managed by North Yorkshire County Council, will hold an information sessions on Saturday, 28 January, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at the Forum, Northallerton, when people will be able to find out more about the range of volunteering opportunities available with the project.

The Rotters, who come from across North Yorkshire, receive training to provide information and advice on the three Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle – and particularly on subjects like home composting by making use of waste from the garden, food and other sources.

They attend events around the county, including high-profile gatherings like the Great Yorkshire Show and Harrogate Flower Show, present workshops at schools and give talks.

County Coun Chris Metcalfe, Executive Member for Waste and Countryside Services, said: “The aim of the Rotters is to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and to help the environment. It’s interesting work.”

“Volunteering with the Rotters is a flexible commitment, so people can give as much or as little time as they are able.”

The Rotters are celebrating their tenth birthday this year and will mark it with an anniversary event at Ripon Walled Garden on Friday, 24 February, from noon to 3pm. Admission is free.

Some of the Rotters will attend and attractions will include chef Nigel Brown, who will demonstrate how to make 20 meals for £20.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about joining the Rotters but cannot attend the event in Northallerton on 28 January, can contact the volunteer coordinator on 01609 797212 or email nyrotters@northyorks.gov.uk.