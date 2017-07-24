Two more air pollution problem areas to be declared in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Residents and businesses affected by high levels of air pollution in two areas of Harrogate and Knaresborough are being asked to take part in a public consultation.

Harrogate Borough Council is proposing to declare two new Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) in the district and is carrying out a public consultation over the size of the area that the AQMAs will cover.

The proposed AQMAs cover Woodlands Junction on Wetherby Road in Harrogate and York Place in Knaresborough.

Local councils are obligated by DEFRA to monitor the levels of nitrogen dioxide in their areas and ensure that they do not exceed the objectives set out in the National Air Quality Strategy.

If the objectives are not met in any one place, the council is obligated to declare an AQMA.

Councillor Phil Ireland HBC’s Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport said: “Declaring an AQMA is a positive and vital first step to improving local air quality and tackling pollution. It is important that the public have the opportunity to have their say on the proposed AQMAs and I would encourage anyone who would like to comment to take part in our consultation.

“Once the AQMA is in place, we will work with local residents, businesses, partners and other interested parties to develop an Action Plan which will identify measures to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels and improve the local air quality.”

Before the AQMAs are formally declared, HBC is asking for views on the size and extent of the areas to be covered.

Letters have been sent to residents and businesses in and around the Woodlands Junction and York Place inviting their views.

To take part in the consultation click here.

You can also comment on the proposed areas by emailing the council’s Environmental Protection Team at EP@harrogate.gov.uk.

The consultation runs until Sunday 13 August.